Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 217,861 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 244,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.38 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

