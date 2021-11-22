Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NVT opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

