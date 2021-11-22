Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 96,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 279,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 164,529 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

