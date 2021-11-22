Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $56.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $9,274,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $8,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,260 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDS opened at $35.10 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

