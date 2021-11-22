Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $56.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.96. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.