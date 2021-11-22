Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 553,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,124. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $568.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.54. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

