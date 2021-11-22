Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Powered Brands stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

POW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

