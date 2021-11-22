Populous Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $42.55 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00225681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

