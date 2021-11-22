Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $577.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.