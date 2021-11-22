PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 30.0% in October

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in PolyPid by 117.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PolyPid by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $6.95 on Monday. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

