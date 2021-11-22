Polyient Games Governance Token Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $74.84 or 0.00133779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $293,162.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00227985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

