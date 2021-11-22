Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $49.60 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00222344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,638,012 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

