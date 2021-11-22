pNetwork Price Up 5.7% This Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $44.08 million and $37.03 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,305,948 coins and its circulating supply is 40,187,632 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.