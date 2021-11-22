Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Up 31.9% in October

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 323,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

