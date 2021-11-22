Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Up 31.9% in October

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 323,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.