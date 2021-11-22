PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Up 21.1% in October

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 882,469 shares of company stock valued at $22,807,773 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in PLBY Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

