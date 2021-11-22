Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $37,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Planet Fitness by 150,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,558,000 after acquiring an additional 269,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

