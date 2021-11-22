Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 6.0% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

