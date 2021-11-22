Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Update

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 17,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175,368. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $607,000.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

