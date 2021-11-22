Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $123,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after acquiring an additional 333,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $188.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,365 shares of company stock valued at $32,348,094 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

