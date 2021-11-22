Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:SJM opened at $124.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

