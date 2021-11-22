Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.06. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

