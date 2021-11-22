Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.31 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.