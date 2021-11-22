PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 14th total of 507,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:PTY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,473. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,796,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,545 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 440,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

