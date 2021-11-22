PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 164,033 shares.The stock last traded at $55.20 and had previously closed at $55.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 653,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

