Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post sales of $5.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHUN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,495,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phunware by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.