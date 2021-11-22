Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $4,473.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.78 or 0.98790710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.00347628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.38 or 0.00511338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00190987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,076,525 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

