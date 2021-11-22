Phillips 66’s (PSX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of PSX opened at $69.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

