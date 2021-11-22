Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

PAHC stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 281,720 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 274,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 90,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

