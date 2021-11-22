PHI Token (PHI) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $919,981.59 and approximately $597.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

