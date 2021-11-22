Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $15.57

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $14.63. Pharvaris shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 151 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

