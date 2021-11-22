Phala Network Hits Market Capitalization of $190.09 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $190.09 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00227985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

