Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO Sells $40,009.92 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $669.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 393.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 98.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

