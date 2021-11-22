Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $472,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $489.65.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,153 shares of company stock worth $48,590,258. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $569.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

