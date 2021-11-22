Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $448.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

