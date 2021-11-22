Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 424,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

