Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 4,000 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $73,542,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,365 shares of company stock valued at $32,348,094. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $188.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

