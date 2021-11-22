Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 2,800 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $207.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.15. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,344 shares of company stock worth $2,040,596. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

