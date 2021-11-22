Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 1,600 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $283.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average is $283.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $195.39 and a 1-year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

