PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.16. 462,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,983,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

