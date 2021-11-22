Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Playtech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 592 ($7.73).

Shares of LON PTEC opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Thursday. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 529.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 463.67.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

