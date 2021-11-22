PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PDF Solutions by 130.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 18.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.