Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 108,466.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATK stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

