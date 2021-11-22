Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $699.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

