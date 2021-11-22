Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Position Cut by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTY opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

