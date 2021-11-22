Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,442 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $147.25 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

