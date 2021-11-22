Parkside Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.58 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $356.17 and a 12 month high of $472.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

