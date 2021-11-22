Parkside Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.35 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

