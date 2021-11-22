Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in October

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,594. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

