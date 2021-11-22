Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Nordson worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $266.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.06. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.