Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 7,270 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,545,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after buying an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,323,000 after buying an additional 217,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $56.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,103 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

